Cruz: ‘I Wouldn’t Speak’ About North Korea Threats The Way Trump Does

Riccardo Savi/Sipa USA
By Published September 3, 2017 10:18 am

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday said he “wouldn’t speak” the way President Donald Trump has about North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests.

“Do you think it hurt or helped when President Trump talked about fire and fury?” Martha Raddatz asked Cruz on ABC News’ “This Week”

“The President speaks in ways that I wouldn’t speak. But that is his prerogative,” Cruz said. “I do think it helps for North Korea and for China to understand that we have a President who is strong. That is beneficial.”

Trump on Sunday responded to reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile in a series of tweets calling North Korea “a rogue nation” and “very hostile and dangerous to the United States.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
