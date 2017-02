Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Thursday that he expects "another Supreme Court vacancy" before the end of the year.

"This summer, I think we'll have another Supreme Court vacancy this summer," Cruz said at CPAC. "If that happens, as much as the left is crazy now, they will go full Armageddon meltdown."

The only seat currently open on the Supreme Court became available after the late Justice Antonin Scalia's death. President Donald Trump has nominated federal Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat.

Cruz's office did not immediately respond to TPM's request for a clarification of his comments.