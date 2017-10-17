Swiss Investor: America Is Rich Because White People Populated It

Swiss investor and frequent media commentator Marc Faber thinks the U.S. is a rich country because white people, “and not the blacks,” populated America first.

That’s according to the Financial Times, which obtained an investors’ newsletter that Faber — also known as “Dr. Doom” — wrote.

“And thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks. Otherwise, the U.S. would look like Zimbabwe, which it might look like one day anyway, but at least America enjoyed 200 years in the economic and political sun under a white majority. I am not a racist, but the reality – no matter how politically incorrect – needs to be spelled out,” Faber said.

The comments were part of a letter in which Faber discussed recent pressure to remove Confederate statues across the U.S, according to the FT.

Faber said Confederate symbols should be considered “statues of honorable people whose only crime was to defend what all societies had done for more than 5,000 years: keep part of the population enslaved,” according to the Financial Times.

The discussion about removing Confederate monuments was thrust back into the national debate after a group of white nationalists protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue gathered in Charlottesville, Virginia this summer. The rally turned violent when a man affiliated with the white supremacists allegedly drove his car through a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one woman.