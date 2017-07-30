TPM Livewire

Collins: Trump’s Threat Would Not Affect My Vote Against GOP O’Care Repeal Bill

PIN-IT
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee, finishes a television news interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 30, 2017 10:10 am

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said President Donald Trump’s threat to end health care subsidies that affect both the poorest Americans and Congress would not have changed her vote against Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal Obamacare.

“It would not affect my vote on health care,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Trump on Saturday threatened to do away with cost sharing reduction payments “if a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly.” Those Obamacare subsidies allow insurers to offset health-care costs for low-income Americans.

He also threatened to end “BAILOUTS for Members of Congress.”

Collins said that the subsidies “are not an insurance company bailout but rather help people who are very low-income afford their out-of-pocket costs toward their deductibles and their copays.”

“That’s what we need to remember,” she said. “So it really would be detrimental to some of the most vulnerable citizens if those payments were cut off.”

Collins also remarked on her warm reception when she arrived back home in Maine after the nail-biter Senate vote early Friday morning that scuttled Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal Obamacare.

“I got off the plane and there was a large group of outbound passengers, none of whom I happened to know, and spontaneously some of them started applauding, and then virtually all of them started to applaud,” she said.

Collins said “it was just amazing.”

“I’ve never had that happen in the 20 years that I’ve been privileged to serve in the Senate, so it was very encouraging and affirming, especially arriving back home after a very difficult time,” she said. “It really was so extraordinary, heartwarming and affirming.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Collins: Trump's Threat Would Not Affect My Vote Against GOP O'Care Repeal Bill 5 minutes ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said President Donald Trump's threat to end health care...

Trump To GOPers: Keep Pushing For ACA Repeal Unless You're 'Total Quitters' 51 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday urged Republican senators to keep working on...

Police Depts Push Back On Trump: We Don’t ‘Condone’ Abuse Of Prisoners about 23 hours ago

In a rebuke to President Donald Trump, multiple police departments have condemned a Friday...

Priebus To Hannity: It's 'Actually A Good Thing’ That Trump Got Rid Of Me (VIDEO) about 1 days ago

The former White House chief of staff insisted in a Friday night interview that...

Trump Ousts Reince Priebus As Chief Of Staff, Taps DHS Secretary Kelly For Role about 2 days ago

President Donald Trump's embattled chief of staff is out. Reince Priebus stepped down on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.