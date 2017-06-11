TPM Livewire

GOPer: If Trump Doesn’t Turn Over Tapes I’d Be ‘Fine’ With Issuing A Subpoena

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, listens as fired FBI director James Comey recounts a series of conversations with President Donald Trump as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Comey alleges Trump repeatedly pressed him for his "loyalty" and directly pushed him to "lift the cloud" of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign's Russia ties. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 11, 2017 12:59 pm

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Sunday said she would “be fine with issuing a subpoena” for recordings President Donald Trump suggested he made of his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey if Trump does not answer whether the tapes exist.

“He should give a straight yes or no to the question of whether or not the tapes exist, and he should voluntarily turn them over not only to the Senate Intelligence Committee but to the special counsel,” Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

She said Trump “should have cleared up” whether or not the tapes exist during a press conference on Friday.

“I would be fine with issuing a subpoena, but that most likely would come from the special counsel’s office,” Collins said, though she added: “I don’t think a subpoena should be necessary, and I don’t understand why the President just doesn’t clear this matter up once and for all.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
