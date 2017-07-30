TPM Livewire

Collins Says She Got Most Input On O’Care Repeal From Pence, Not Trump

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Published July 30, 2017

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), one of the three votes that sank Senate Republicans’ latest attempt to repeal Obamacare, said on Sunday that she got most input on the matter from Vice President Mike Pence, not his boss.

“Most of the input I’ve had from the White House has been from the vice president and from the administrator of the Medicare and Medicaid programs,” Collins said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Collins cited two meetings she attended at the White House, one seated beside President Donald Trump, to discuss health care.

“I do want to make clear that the president invited me to the two meetings,” she said. “That was a few weeks ago.”

Collins said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Pence approached her on the Senate floor Friday night before the vote and tapped her on the shoulder.

“Boy, are you tough,” Pence told her, according to Collins. She added, “But he softened that by putting his arm around me.”

