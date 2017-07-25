TPM Livewire

Collins Caught On Hot Mic Calling GOP Rep. ‘So Unattractive, It’s Unbelievable’

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 12:30 pm

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday was caught on microphone disparaging the looks of a Republican member who blamed “some female senators” for Congress’ inability to pass an Obamacare repeal.

“Did you see the one who challenged me to a duel?” Collins said. Her comments were caught on C-SPAN’s audio broadcast of a Senate appropriations subcommittee hearing.

“I know. Trust me,” another senator replied. “You could beat the shit out of him.”

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) on Friday called the Senate’s inability to pass an Obamacare repeal “absolutely repugnant” and blamed “some female senators from the Northeast” for the lack of progress.

Farenthold said that “if it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” referring to the 1804 gun duel between Burr and Alexander Hamilton which resulted in the latter’s death.

“He is so unattractive, it’s unbelievable,” Collins said on Tuesday. “Did you see the picture of him in his pajamas, next to this bunny?”

Farenthold in 2009 donned pajamas with a rubber duck print for a party at a local bar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
