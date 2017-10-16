TPM Livewire

Supreme Court Backs Push To Remove Ten Commandments Monument

PIN-IT
The Bloomfield Ten Commandments is pictured, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016 at Bloomfield City Hall.
Jon Austria/The Daily Times
By Published October 16, 2017 6:59 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a lower court that ordered a New Mexico city to remove a Ten Commandments monument from the lawn outside City Hall.

Civil liberties advocates behind the case called the decision involving the city of Bloomfield a victory for the separation of church and state.

ACLU of New Mexico Executive Director Peter Simonson said it sends a “strong message that the government should not be in the business of picking and choosing which sets of religious beliefs enjoy special favor in the community.”

However, David Cortman, a senior counsel and vice president of U.S. litigation with Alliance Defending Freedom, said the outcome did nothing to resolve confusion in lower courts involving such monuments.

“Americans shouldn’t be forced to censor religion’s role in history simply to appease someone who is offended by it or who has a political agenda to remove all traces of religion from the public square,” said Cortman, whose group represented the city of Bloomfield.

The decision came after attorneys for the city argued that the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had ignored previous rulings by the Supreme Court that simply being offended by such a monument did not give someone a legal basis to challenge the monument.

In other cases, a Ten Commandments poster in a Kentucky courthouse was found constitutional and a monument on the grounds of a public building in Arkansas was determined to be unconstitutional.

In Bloomfield, a concrete block that displays the Ten Commandments sits alongside other monuments related to the Declaration of Independence, Gettysburg Address and Bill of Rights.

The city claims it avoided endorsing a particular religion by placing disclaimers on the lawn stating the area was a public forum for citizens and that the privately funded monuments did not necessarily reflect the opinions of the city.

The Ten Commandments monument was erected in 2011 and challenged a year later by the ACLU. Lower courts concluded it violated the Constitution’s ban on the government endorsing a religion.

Justice Neil Gorsuch did not take part in the court’s action because he was on the federal appeals court in Denver when it considered the matter.

___

Associated Press writer Russell Contreras contributed to this report from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Supreme Court Backs Push To Remove Ten Commandments Monument about 5 hours ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sided with a lower court...

WH: Trump Was Simply 'Stating A Fact' In Baseless Claim About Obama about 7 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told TPM Monday that President Donald Trump...

Ex-Obama Official: Trump 'Unequivocally Wrong' About Calling Grieving Families about 7 hours ago

A former White House official on Monday called President Donald Trump’s claim that former...

Trump Claims He’s Not Considering Firing Mueller: ‘No, Not At All’ about 9 hours ago

While President Donald Trump maintained his frustrated rhetoric about the investigation into Russian meddling...

Trump Says Obama Didn't Call Families Of Fallen Soldiers, Quickly Walks It Back about 9 hours ago

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump made the dubious claim...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.