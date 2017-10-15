TPM Livewire

Trump Accuser’s Attorneys Subpoena His Campaign For All Related Documents

Lawyers for former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, who alleged in October 2016 that Donald Trump inappropriately kissed and groped her years earlier, served a subpoena on Trump’s campaign asking that it preserve all documents about Zervos and the other women who accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

BuzzFeed News first reported on the subpoena, which was issued in March but entered into the file of Zervos’ defamation lawsuit against Trump in September.

Zervos’ lawyers asked Trump’s campaign to preserve and produce “all documents concerning any accusations that were made during Donald J. Trump’s election campaign for president, that he subjected any woman to unwanted sexual touching and/or sexually inappropriate behavior.”

Trump’s lawyers have sought to dismiss Zervos’ lawsuit. In July, they claimed the subpoena was “far reaching” and “intended solely to harass” Trump.

Gloria Allred, Zervos’ attorney, provided the subpoena in September as evidence against that claim.

“We are hopeful that the court will deny President Trump’s motion to dismiss, so that we may move forward with discovery,” Allred told BuzzFeed News.

