GOPer Laments Budget Inaction: ‘We Just Simply Don’t Know How To Govern’

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR) on Tuesday bemoaned House Republicans’ apparent inability to bring a budget resolution to a vote on the chamber floor amid internal differences and higher-profile policy goals.

“We just simply don’t know how to govern,” Womack, a member of the House Budget Committee, told the Washington Post. “It’s almost like we’re serving in the minority right now.”

He said a budget resolution for 2018 “should have been put to bed a long time ago.”

The Republican Party is the majority and controlling party in both the House and the Senate.

According to the Washington Post, the House budget panel on Tuesday canceled a meeting scheduled for Thursday where members planned to prepare a budget for a floor vote.

According to the timetable laid out by the Congressional Budget Act, the House and Senate are supposed to pass a budget resolution by April 15.