White House Aide Reportedly Escorted Off CNN Set After Contentious Interview

White House aide Stephen Miller was escorted off the set of CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday after host Jake Tapper told Miller he was wasting viewers’ time and ended Miller’s interview on the show, according to several reports.

Business Insider was first to report that Miller was escorted off the set, citing two sources close to the administration. Miller was asked to leave the set several times and when he he ignored the requests, security came to escort him out, per Business Insider.

The Hill and CBS News later confirmed that Miller was escorted off the CNN set.

A source at @CNN re the Stephen Miller interview with @jaketapper on @CNNSotu: “The segment was over and Mr. Miller was politely asked to leave the set multiple times—after refusing to leave, he was escorted out by security.” — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

During the Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Miller dodged several questions from Tapper about President Donald Trump’s tweets and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. As Miller avoided Tapper’s questions, the CNN host eventually cut him off.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, okay?” Tapper told Miller. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”