TPM Livewire

White House Aide Reportedly Escorted Off CNN Set After Contentious Interview

PIN-IT
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders conducts the daily press briefing at the White House August 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation into law placing new sanctions on Russia and reducing his ability to lift the sanctions on Moscow.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By Published January 8, 2018 7:18 am

White House aide Stephen Miller was escorted off the set of CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday after host Jake Tapper told Miller he was wasting viewers’ time and ended Miller’s interview on the show, according to several reports.

Business Insider was first to report that Miller was escorted off the set, citing two sources close to the administration. Miller was asked to leave the set several times and when he he ignored the requests, security came to escort him out, per Business Insider.

The Hill and CBS News later confirmed that Miller was escorted off the CNN set.

During the Sunday interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Miller dodged several questions from Tapper about President Donald Trump’s tweets and former White House adviser Steve Bannon. As Miller avoided Tapper’s questions, the CNN host eventually cut him off.

“I get it. There’s one viewer that you care about right now and you’re being obsequious, you’re being a factotum in order to please him, okay?” Tapper told Miller. “And I think I’ve wasted enough of my viewers’ time.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

NBC Takes Down Tweet Calling Oprah Winfrey 'OUR Future President' 54 minutes ago

NBC on Monday deleted and explained away a tweet it had published during the...

Christie Says He Would Have Won GOP Nomination If Trump Hadn't Run about 1 hours ago

Chris Christie, the outgoing Republican governor of New Jersey, said in an interview published...

Wolff: Bannon's Claim That His Remarks Weren't Aimed At Don Jr. 'Is False' about 2 hours ago

Michael Wolff, the author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” on Monday...

ACLU New Jersey To Prisons: ‘New Jim Crow’ Book Ban Is Unconstitutional about 2 hours ago

Michelle Alexander’s acclaimed 2010 book “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age...

WH Defends Trump's Schedule After Report He Doesn't Start Until 11AM about 3 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders defended President Donald Trump's work schedule following...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.