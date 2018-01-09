Miller Hits CNN After Testy Interview: They Have ‘Low Journalistic Standards’ (VIDEO)

White House aide Stephen Miller attacked CNN Monday night after “State of the Union” host Jake Tapper cut off a contentious interview with Miller on Sunday and several outlets reported that Miller had to be escorted from the set.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson, Miller said that CNN’s claims that he was escorted from the set after ignoring requests to leave were “not true.”

Carlson also mentioned to Miller that CNN kept recording Miller’s appearance “without your knowledge.” A CBS News reporter posted a transcript of the exchange between Tapper and Miller after they went off air that shows the two arguing about how fair the interview was.

Here’s a transcript of at least part of the not-seen-on-TV conversation between Stephen Miller and @jaketapper during the commercial break that followed the @CNNSotu interview… pic.twitter.com/NhBFrEeesA — Arden Farhi (@ArdenFarhi) January 8, 2018

Miller said Monday night that the transcript leak is “just another example of CNN’s very low journalistic standards.”

“But I was glad to have people hear what I said on camera and off camera, which is that CNN has been extraordinarily biased, extraordinarily unfair to the president, and is not giving their viewers honest information,” Miller said.

Watch part of Miller’s interview with Carlson via Fox News: