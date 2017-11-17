TPM Livewire

Florida Dem Chair Resigns After Allegations Of Inappropriate Comments

PIN-IT
floridadems.org
By Published November 17, 2017 9:29 am

This post has been updated.

Florida Democratic Party Chair Stephen Bittel resigned on Friday after several women accused him of making inappropriate comments and leering at them, creating an uncomfortable work environment.

In a statement announcing his resignation, Bittel apologized to “all who have felt uncomfortable during my tenure.”

Six women who spoke with Politico said that Bittel made suggestive comments, invited women on his private plane, remarked that women were attractive and had stress balls in his office shaped like breasts.

“There was a lot of boob stuff in his office,” one woman who encountered Bittel while working as a fundraiser told Politico. “I was told by other women not to go into his bathroom. I was warned.”

Bittel initially apologized for his behavior in a Thursday statement to Politico before announcing his resignation Friday.

“Every person, regardless of their gender, race, age or sexuality should be treated with respect and valued for their hard work and contributions to our community and if any of my comments or actions did not reflect that belief I am deeply sorry,” Bittel said in a statement to Politico. “I have much to learn, but my goal is and has always been to make sure every member of our party has a safe environment in which to succeed. It seems I’ve not been successful in that goal, and I will do better.”

 

A spokesperson for Bittel did not dispute the women’s accounts and told Politico that the breast-shaped stress toys were a gift “from a former female general counsel of his company years ago as a joke for his birthday. He keeps them in a drawer with other gag gifts.”

One former party staffer told Politico that Bittel is “creepy.”

“He just leers at you, and stares. I don’t know if you know what that feels like, but he just leers at you. I don’t know how to describe the feeling,” she said.

A former staffer told Politico that she left her work with the party because of Bittel’s “demeaning” and “inappropriate” comments. She also said that Bittel would offer women rides on his private plane.

“The most suggestive thing he does is invite women on his plane or over to his home when his wife is not in town,” she told Politico. “It is not like these things are in the eye of the beholder, the suggestion is very clear … His reputation is very clear, and it has been there since before he was party chairman.”

Bittel is one of several prominent figures recently to face allegations of inappropriate behavior toward women. On Thursday, a Los Angeles news anchor accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of sexual misconduct, and Alabama GOP candidate Roy Moore faces allegations of making inappropriate sexual advances with teenage girls.

Read Politico’s full report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Conway: Trump Criticized Franken Instead Of 'Eight Days Old' Moore Story 31 minutes ago

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Friday that President Donald Trump has not personally...

Dem Rep.: 'I Have Too Many’ ‘Me Too’ Stories To Count about 2 hours ago

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) is a big fan of the “me too” movement and...

Interior Dept. Watchdog Says Zinke Does Not Keep Proper Travel Records about 2 hours ago

As the Interior Department inspector general has carried out its investigation into Interior Secretary...

Ex-Russian Ambassador: List Of Trump Officials I've Met Is 'So Long' about 2 hours ago

Russia’s former ambassador to the United States said Wednesday that it would take him...

Florida Dem Chair Resigns After Allegations Of Inappropriate Comments about 3 hours ago

This post has been updated. Florida Democratic Party Chair Stephen Bittel resigned on Friday...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.