TPM Livewire

Spokesperson: Despite Allegations Against Him, Franken Won’t Resign

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 19, 2017 12:29 pm

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) has no plans to resign after a radio host accused him of forcibly kissing and groping her years ago, according to a spokesperson.

“No,” a spokesperson for Franken told the Star Tribune on Saturday. “He is spending time with his family in Washington, D.C., and will be through the Thanksgiving holiday.”

According to the spokesperson, Franken is “doing a lot of reflecting.”

Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles anchor, on Thursday alleged that Franken “aggressively” kissed her while they were rehearsing for an USO tour in 2006 and later groped her while she was sleeping, an act documented in a photograph she posted.

Franken apologized to Tweeden in two separate statements, asked the Senate for an ethics investigation into himself and said he will “gladly cooperate” with such a probe. Senators in both parties joined his call for an investigation.

Tweeden said she did not come forward “to have him step down.”

“I think Al Franken does a lot of good things in the Senate, you know, I think that’s for the people of Minnesota to decide,” she said on Friday. “I just wanted him to understand what he did was wrong.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Spokesperson: Despite Allegations Against Him, Franken Won't Resign 13 seconds ago

Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) has no plans to resign after a radio host accused him...

Mnuchin: I 'Didn't Realize' Photos Of Me Holding Dollar Bills Would Be Public 45 minutes ago

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin on Sunday said he "didn't realize" photographs of...

Mulvaney: WH Okay With Taking O'Care Mandate Repeal Out Of GOP's Tax Bill about 1 hours ago

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said the White House...

Collins: I Haven't Decided Whether I'll Vote For Tax Bill With O'Care Provision about 2 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted against the Senate's previous effort to repeal Obamacare,...

Mulvaney: Moore Accusations 'Credible' But 'I Don't Know Who To Believe' about 2 hours ago

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Sunday said he finds allegations of...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.