Spicer Says Trump ‘Wants To Get To The Bottom’ Of Reports On Comey Memo

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday said President Donald Trump “wants to get to the bottom” of reports that fired FBI Director James Comey documented a conversation in which Trump asked him to shut down the bureau’s investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Gaggling with reporters aboard Air Force One, Spicer declined to say whether Trump would be willing to waive executive privilege about his conversations with Comey.

“He wants the truth in these investigations, to get to the bottom of this situation,” Spicer told reporters. “There’s two investigations going on in the House and Senate and he wants to get to the bottom of this.”

The press secretary didn’t offer much more on the bombshell New York Times report, saying only, “The President has been very clear that the account that’s been published is not an accurate description of how the event occurred.”

Trump, who is usually quick to respond to unflattering news coverage, in fact has not commented directly on the report, and has not tweeted in almost 24 hours. He did, however, make an oblique reference to incidents “that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted” in a commencement speech Wednesday at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Pressed on Trump’s uncharacteristic Twitter silence, Spicer said he has “been clear” on the White House’s position and did not offer any further explanation for the ongoing lull.