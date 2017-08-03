Spicer’s Swan Song: Former WH Spox Says This Time He’s Leaving For Good

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer assured colleagues he has no plans to stick around longer than he has to, Politico reported on Thursday.

Spicer, who resigned in July in protest of President Donald Trump’s short-lived appointment of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director, announced at the time that he would stick around for several weeks for the sake of a smooth transition in Trump’s press shop.

By Tuesday Spicer had “made it clear” to colleagues, according to Politico, that he has no plans to hang around longer than that.

In the two weeks since his resignation, per the report, Trump’s former spokesman — who made his fair share of news during his embattled six-month tenure — “has been floating around the White House,” but aides told Politico that they don’t actually know what Spicer is doing all day.