Spicer Says He Never ‘Knowingly’ Lied As White House Press Secretary

By Published September 21, 2017 10:04 am

Sean Spicer, on a press tour now that he’s left the Trump administration, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday that he never “knowingly” lied as White House press secretary.

“I don’t think so,” Spicer told ABC News when asked if he lied during his White House tenure.

“I have not knowingly done anything to do that, no,” he added when pressed again.

He also said that President Donald Trump never asked him to lie.

Spicer notoriously berated reporters in January for reporting that fewer people attended Trump’s inauguration than in past years, based on aerial photographs showing larger crowds at former President Obama’s inauguration.

“This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period,” Spicer said at the time.

“I think it might’ve been better to be a lot more specific with what we were talking about in terms of the universe, not focus so much on photographic evidence, et cetera,” Spicer told ABC when asked about his declaration about the crowds at Trump’s inauguration. “I could’ve probably had more facts at hand and been more articulate.”

