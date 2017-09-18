Spicer On Emmy Appearance: ‘It’s An Honor,’ I Thought It Was ‘Kinda Funny’

Following a warm embrace from Hollywood Sunday night, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said it was an “honor” to be part of Stephen Colbert’s joke at the Emmys.

While joking with the audience about President Donald Trump’s obsession with ratings, Colbert, who hosted the Emmys, questioned when Hollywood would know how large of an audience they had that evening.

“Is there anyone who can say how big the audience is? Sean do you know?” Colbert asked as Spicer walked out on stage rolling a mobile podium that resembled his old stand at the White House, but read “The Emmys Hollywood.”

Spicer then repeated his now-infamous, aggressive broadside about the crowd size, mocking himself and the remarks he made during his first White House press briefing on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” he said.

Afterward, Spicer told the Hollywood Reporter that it was an “honor” to be a part of the ceremony and said he thought the idea would be funny when Colbert’s producers pitched it to him.

“It’s an honor. I have a lot of respect for folks who do what they do in film and on television, so it’s a real honor to be invited,” he said after the ceremony. “I had a conversation with Stephen (Colbert) and his executive producer. … They came up with a concept and I thought it was kinda funny. I said I’d be there.”

The appearance was met with applause and laughter from the audience and Spicer was reportedly bombarded by photo requests from A-listers at the award show’s after parties, but not everyone was pleased with the joke. Many critics have said Spicer shouldn’t be given a free pass for lying to the public.

When asked about whether he anticipated any negative reactions to the joke, Spicer said he wasn’t concerned about that part of it.

“I was more worried about the logistical reactions. I’ve never wheeled a podium before. The one I’m used to is pretty stationary,” he said.