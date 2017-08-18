TPM Livewire

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes

PIN-IT
Six Flags over Texas gets ready, Thursday, March 3, 2011, to open their 50th season this weekend. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram
By Published August 18, 2017 2:40 pm

More like one flag.

The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas has changed all of its flags to American flags, following backlash over the park’s inclusion of the Confederate flag at the entrance to its park.

Before Friday, the American flag was joined by flags for the Confederate States of America, Mexico, Spain, France and Texas. In a statement released Friday, a park spokesperson said they made the change so guests could “focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us,” according to local station WFAA-TV. 

“At Six Flags Over Texas we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests,” spokeswoman Sharon Parker said. “We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

Of the 20 Six Flags parks in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, one in San Antonio, Texas and another in Georgia flew the same six flags as the one in Arlington.

The park previously stood behind its display of the Confederate flag, but decided to make a change after the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week, Fox News reported.

A group of protesters gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from Charlottesville, but the rally ended with a self-proclaimed white supremacist allegedly plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and killing one woman.  

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes 6 seconds ago

More like one flag. The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas...

Bannon Out: Looking Back At The Trump Aide’s Wild Year 4 minutes ago

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will end his tenure in the White House...

Steve Bannon Out At The White House about 2 hours ago

The White House has announced that Steve Bannon would leave his role as chief...

Report: Warrants Issued For White Supremacist Featured In Vice Film about 3 hours ago

Charlottesville police have reportedly issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Cantwell, a white supremacist...

GOP Rep's Instructions To Aides: No 'Unnecessary Conversation' In The Car about 3 hours ago

Rep. Todd Rokita’s (R-IN) instructions for his handlers have been published by Politico -- and they’re...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.