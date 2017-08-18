Six Flags Park In Texas Replaces 5 Flags With Stars And Stripes

More like one flag.

The Six Flags Over Texas amusement park in Arlington, Texas has changed all of its flags to American flags, following backlash over the park’s inclusion of the Confederate flag at the entrance to its park.

Before Friday, the American flag was joined by flags for the Confederate States of America, Mexico, Spain, France and Texas. In a statement released Friday, a park spokesperson said they made the change so guests could “focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us,” according to local station WFAA-TV.

“At Six Flags Over Texas we strive every single day to make people happy and to create a fun, thrilling and safe family friendly experience for our guests,” spokeswoman Sharon Parker said. “We always choose to focus on celebrating the things that unite us versus those that divide us. As such, we have changed the flag displays in our park to feature American flags.”

Of the 20 Six Flags parks in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, one in San Antonio, Texas and another in Georgia flew the same six flags as the one in Arlington.

The park previously stood behind its display of the Confederate flag, but decided to make a change after the violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last week, Fox News reported.

A group of protesters gathered to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue from Charlottesville, but the rally ended with a self-proclaimed white supremacist allegedly plowing his car into a crowd of counter-protesters and killing one woman.