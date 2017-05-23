TPM Livewire

Sheriff Clarke Expresses Uncertainty About DHS Job He Claimed, Blames CNN

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published May 23, 2017 4:53 pm

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke expressed uncertainty over whether he would end up serving in the Trump administration in two recent interviews, citing CNN’s reporting on plagiarism in his master’s degree thesis paper as an attempt to intimidate him personally and undermine the administration’s confidence in him.

CNN reported Saturday that Clarke had quoted sources directly without using quotation marks 47 times in his 2013 thesis.

“They’re saying certain words and phrases I should have put quotation marks around. OK, alright, fine,” Clarke acknowledged in an appearance on “The Sid and Bernie Show” Tuesday morning, CNN noted. He called the network’s reporting “a political smear.”

“This is designed to intimidate me,” he said. “It’s designed to try to weaken the confidence that President Trump has in me, that Secretary Kelly has in me.”

In a separate interview flagged by CNN, with Joe Pags, Clarke said, “I’m in a political environment, sometimes political decisions are made.”

“President Donald Trump has to do what’s in the best interest of his administration,” continued. “And they’ve cut people loose before, I don’t know why. So time will tell.”

Clarke would be an alarming choice to work in the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Partnerships and Engagement, which coordinates federal outreach with local stakeholders.

Clarke claimed on May 17 that he had been offered a job at DHS, but the department posted on its Twitter account the same day that “Sr. positions are announced when made official by the Sec. No such announcement w/ regard to the Office of Public Engagement has been made.”

DHS officials have not responded on multiple occasions to TPM’s questions about any possible job offers extended to Clarke.

Four people in Clarke’s custody died in a over a period of six months in 2016, including the infant daughter of Shadé Swayzer, who was arrested when she was more than eight months pregnant, and Terrill Thomas, who died of dehydration seven days after jailers shut off water to his cell.

On May 1, a jury recommended charges be brought against seven Milwaukee County Jail officials in relation to Thomas’ death.

Clarke also has a bit of an authoritarian streak.

On his radio show in 2015, the sheriff offered a simple response to individuals who post material deemed sympathetic to terrorism on social media: “[S]coop them up, charge them with treason and, under habeas corpus, detain them indefinitely at Gitmo.”

“We have no idea how many people out there have pledged allegiance or are supporting ISIS, giving aid and comfort, but I would suggest hundreds of thousands, I would suggest maybe a million,” he added.

To track down terrorism suspects, he suggested separately, America needs “a wholly independent structure entity, which reports directly to the White House.”

In October, he wrote on Twitter that it was “Pitchforks and torches time,” after commenting, “our institutions of gov, WH, Congress, DOJ, and big media are corrupt.”

He included an image of a violent mob:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sheriff Clarke Expresses Uncertainty About DHS Job He Claimed, Blames CNN 12 seconds ago

Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke expressed uncertainty over whether he would end up serving...

WATCH LIVE: NSA Chief Testifies Amid Reports He Snubbed Trump On FBI Probe about 1 hours ago

In the wake of reports that President Donald Trump asked National Security Agency Director Adm....

Fox Removes Story Based On Conspiracy Theory About Murdered DNC Staffer about 2 hours ago

Fox News on Tuesday removed a story based on an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory about...

After Two Apparent Snubs, Internet Briefly Celebrates Melania Trump about 3 hours ago

Melania Trump is, for now, a viral sensation. The supermodel-turned-first-lady is making waves online this...

MacArthur Steps Down As Chairman Of GOP's Moderate Tuesday Group about 4 hours ago

Rep. Tom MacArthur (R-NJ) on Tuesday resigned as chairman of the moderate GOP Tuesday Group....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.