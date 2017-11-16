TPM Livewire

Seventh Woman Accuses George HW Bush Of Groping Her During Photo Op

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published November 16, 2017 4:28 pm

Another woman on Thursday accused former President George H.W. Bush of groping her in 1992, when he was in office, during a photo op, according to a CNN report.

CNN reported that the woman, who requested that her name be withheld, was at a Michigan fundraiser for Bush’s re-election campaign and took a “family photo.”

The woman told CNN that everybody in the photo, including her father and herself, “got closer together” for the photo.

“It was like ‘Holy crap!'” she said, according to CNN, referring to the moment when Bush grabbed her rear. “It was like a gentle squeeze.”

The woman said that she smiled for the photo, according to the report, and told herself “it was probably an accident.” She told CNN that she reconsidered that evaluation after other women came forward with accusations against Bush.

“All the focus has been on ‘He’s old,'” she said. “OK, but he wasn’t old when it happened to me.”

Her ex-husband and best friend both told CNN that the woman told them about the incident shortly after it took place.

Bush’s spokesman Jim McGrath declined to comment to CNN on the woman’s allegation.

Six other women have accused the former President of grabbing them during a photo op. One woman, Roslyn Corrigan, said she was 16 years old when Bush inappropriately grabbed her.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
