TPM Livewire

Sessions Won’t Commit To Further Testimony Or Handing Over Documents

PIN-IT
By Published June 13, 2017 3:32 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he would appear before Senate committees only “as appropriate” and would not commit to handing over documents to entities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I will commit to appear before this committee and other committees as appropriate,” Sessions said, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I don’t think it’s good policy to continually bring Cabinet members or the attorney general before multiple committees going over the same things over and over.”

“Can we also get your commitment, since there will be questions about some of these meetings that took place or not, that we could get access to documents, or memoranda or your daybook or something?” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the committee’s vice chairman, asked.

“We’ll be glad to provide appropriate responses to your questions and review them carefully and try to be responsive,” Sessions replied.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Missouri GOPer Kills Chicken, Pulls Out Its Heart To Promote Anti-Abortion Bill about 8 hours ago

A Missouri state representative on Monday posted a video of himself slaughtering a chicken...

Dem Senator: 'Hard To See' How Sessions Can Be AG After Senate Hearing about 8 hours ago

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) on Tuesday said it is "hard to see" how Attorney General...

RNC's Funding Plea Attributed To Trump After Sessions Hearing: 'WITCH-HUNT!' about 9 hours ago

The Republican National Committee sent out a fundraising email on Tuesday attributed to President...

No Republicans (So Far) Will Go On CNN To Respond To Sessions Testimony about 9 hours ago

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer said after Attorney General Jeff Sessions testified to the Senate Intelligence...

McCain To Sessions: 'I Don't Recall You' Being Interested In Russia As A Senator about 9 hours ago

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Tuesday said he did not recall Attorney General Jeff Sessions taking...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.