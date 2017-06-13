Sessions Won’t Commit To Further Testimony Or Handing Over Documents

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he would appear before Senate committees only “as appropriate” and would not commit to handing over documents to entities investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I will commit to appear before this committee and other committees as appropriate,” Sessions said, testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I don’t think it’s good policy to continually bring Cabinet members or the attorney general before multiple committees going over the same things over and over.”

“Can we also get your commitment, since there will be questions about some of these meetings that took place or not, that we could get access to documents, or memoranda or your daybook or something?” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the committee’s vice chairman, asked.

“We’ll be glad to provide appropriate responses to your questions and review them carefully and try to be responsive,” Sessions replied.