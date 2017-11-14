TPM Livewire

Sessions Says He Has ‘No Reason To Doubt’ Women Accusing Moore

PIN-IT
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published November 14, 2017 11:41 am

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he has “no reason to doubt” the women accusing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually pursuing them when they

“I have no reason to doubt these young women,” Sessions said in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Sessions previously represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate. Moore is the Republican nominee in the race to fill Sessions’ old seat.

Four women last week accused Moore of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old — two years younger than the age of consent in Alabama — when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.

A fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, on Monday  alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and attempted to force her to have sex with him.

Moore has denied the allegations and remains in the race, amid Republican officials’ calls for him to step down.

Asked whether the Department of Justice would consider a federal review of the allegations against Moore if he wins his Senate race, Sessions said, “We will do our duty.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan: House Will Adopt Mandatory 'Anti-Harassment' Training 33 minutes ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday announced that the House will adopt "mandatory...

Medical Groups To Congress: Don't Nuke The Individual Mandate about 1 hours ago

Influential industry groups representing doctors, hospitals and insurance companies wrote to Congress on Tuesday...

NBC News Axes Senior Exec Over Allegations Of Misconduct about 2 hours ago

NBC News has dismissed one of its top newsroom executives after more than one...

Hannity: I'm Giving Away 500 Keurigs To Fans Who Want 'Apolitical Joe' about 2 hours ago

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday announced he will give away hundreds of Keurig...

Sessions Denies Knowing Of Flynn Turkey Dealings, Alleged Kidnapping Plot about 3 hours ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions denied knowing that former national security adviser Michael Flynn lobbied...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.