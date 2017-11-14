Sessions Says He Has ‘No Reason To Doubt’ Women Accusing Moore

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said he has “no reason to doubt” the women accusing Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexually pursuing them when they

“I have no reason to doubt these young women,” Sessions said in his testimony before the House Judiciary Committee.

Sessions previously represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate. Moore is the Republican nominee in the race to fill Sessions’ old seat.

Four women last week accused Moore of pursuing relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One of the women, Leigh Corfman, said she was 14 years old — two years younger than the age of consent in Alabama — when Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her.

A fifth woman, Beverly Young Nelson, on Monday alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old and attempted to force her to have sex with him.

Moore has denied the allegations and remains in the race, amid Republican officials’ calls for him to step down.

Asked whether the Department of Justice would consider a federal review of the allegations against Moore if he wins his Senate race, Sessions said, “We will do our duty.”