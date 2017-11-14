TPM Livewire

Ryan: Allegations Against Moore Are ‘Credible’ And He Should Withdraw

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., listens during a news conference with Vice President-elect Mike Pence, following a closed-door meeting with the GOP caucus at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Pence and Ryan promised repeal of President Obama’s health care law now that the GOP is in charge of White House and Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published November 14, 2017 10:38 am

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday said allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are “credible,” and he called on Moore to step down from the race.

“He should step aside,” Ryan said at a press conference with House Republican leaders. “Number one, these allegations are credible. Number two, if he cares about the values and the people he claims to care about, then he should step aside.”

Four women last week accused Moore of sexually pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old.

A fifth woman on Monday alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Beverly Young Nelson said Moore attempted to force her to have sex with him, and said she thought he was going to rape her.

Moore has denied all the allegations and remains in the race.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
