Ryan: Allegations Against Moore Are ‘Credible’ And He Should Withdraw

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Tuesday said allegations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore are “credible,” and he called on Moore to step down from the race.

“He should step aside,” Ryan said at a press conference with House Republican leaders. “Number one, these allegations are credible. Number two, if he cares about the values and the people he claims to care about, then he should step aside.”

Four women last week accused Moore of sexually pursuing them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. One woman, Leigh Corfman, said Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 years old.

A fifth woman on Monday alleged that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old. Beverly Young Nelson said Moore attempted to force her to have sex with him, and said she thought he was going to rape her.

Moore has denied all the allegations and remains in the race.