Sessions: ‘I Have No Idea’ If Trump Has Confidence In Robert Mueller

By Published June 13, 2017 3:37 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that he had “no idea” if President Donald Trump had confidence in the special counsel leading the Russia investigation, Robert Mueller.

“I have known Mr. Mueller over the years, he served 12 years as FBI director. I knew him before that, and I have confidence in Mr. Mueller,” Sessions said. “But I’m not going to discuss hypotheticals or what might be a factual situation in the future that I’m not aware of today because I know nothing about the investigation, I have fully recused myself.

“Do you believe the President has confidence in Mr. Mueller?” Ranking Member Mark Warner (D-VA) asked.

“I have no idea, I’ve not talked to him about it,” Sessions said.

