Sessions: DOJ ‘Looks Forward’ To Arguing For Travel Ban Before SCOTUS

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday said the Department of Justice is looking forward to arguing in favor of President Donald Trump’s travel ban on immigrants from six majority-Muslim countries when the Supreme Court hears arguments on the case in October.

“I am pleased that the Supreme Court has decided to hear this case,” Sessions said in a statement. “The Department of Justice looks forward to arguing on behalf of the President and his constitutional duty to protect the national security of the United States.”

The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it will review the current version of Trump’s executive order. Until the court hears arguments later this year, it will allow for a limited version of the ban, permitting visitors from five countries on the list to enter the United States “if they have a “credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity” in the country.

Sessions said the ruling is “an important step towards restoring the separation of powers between the branches of the federal government.”

“This case raises profound questions about the proper balance of these constitutional powers, and we are eager to advance our views on these important issues,” he said. “The Department of Justice is confident that the United States Supreme Court will uphold this constitutional and necessary executive order.”