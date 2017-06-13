TPM Livewire

Sessions: ‘I Don’t Appreciate’ Leaks Of ‘Secret Innuendo’ About Me

PIN-IT
By Published June 13, 2017 3:58 pm

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday got testy about “secret innuendo” that has called his honesty into question.

“Mr. Comey said that there were matters with respect to the recusal that were problematic and he couldn’t talk about them. What are they?” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) asked Sessions, referring to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Why don’t you tell me? There are none, Sen. Wyden. There are none, I can tell you that for absolute certainty,” Sessions fired back. “This is a secret innuendo being leaked out there about me and I don’t appreciate it.”

Sessions said he “tried” to give his “best and truthful answers to any committee” he has appeared before.

“People are suggesting through innuendo that I have been not honest about matters and I’ve tried to be honest,” Sessions said.

Comey testified last week that the FBI’s judgment was that Sessions “was very close to and inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons.”

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting, that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” he said. “That turned out to be the case.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Sessions: Accusations Against Me Are 'Just Like Through The Looking Glass' 2 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said suggestions he met with Russian officials to influence...

Sessions: All I Know About Russian Meddling ‘I’ve Read In The Paper’ 8 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday that all he knew...

Sessions Acknowledges Trump Hasn't Invoked Executive Privilege, But Cites It 21 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday said President Donald Trump has not invoked executive...

Sessions Says He Would Have Left Trump Campaign If There Was An ‘Improper’ Or ‘Illegal’ Relationship With Russia 26 minutes ago

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he would have quit the Trump campaign if there...

Dem Senator: Sessions Is 'Obstructing' Probe Into Russian Election Meddling 31 minutes ago

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) on Tuesday accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of "obstructing" the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.