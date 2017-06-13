Sessions: ‘I Don’t Appreciate’ Leaks Of ‘Secret Innuendo’ About Me

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday got testy about “secret innuendo” that has called his honesty into question.

“Mr. Comey said that there were matters with respect to the recusal that were problematic and he couldn’t talk about them. What are they?” Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) asked Sessions, referring to fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony last week before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

“Why don’t you tell me? There are none, Sen. Wyden. There are none, I can tell you that for absolute certainty,” Sessions fired back. “This is a secret innuendo being leaked out there about me and I don’t appreciate it.”

Sessions said he “tried” to give his “best and truthful answers to any committee” he has appeared before.

“People are suggesting through innuendo that I have been not honest about matters and I’ve tried to be honest,” Sessions said.

Comey testified last week that the FBI’s judgment was that Sessions “was very close to and inevitably going to recuse himself for a variety of reasons.”

“We also were aware of facts that I can’t discuss in an open setting, that would make his continued engagement in a Russia-related investigation problematic,” he said. “That turned out to be the case.”