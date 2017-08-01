TPM Livewire

Senate Health Committee To Hold Hearings On Health Care In September

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., accompanied by the committee's ranking member Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2107, during the committee's executive session to discuss the nomination of Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
Published August 1, 2017 3:33 pm

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions announced Tuesday that it will hold hearings on health care during the first week of September.

“This committee will hold hearings beginning the week of September 4th on the actions Congress should take to stabilize and strengthen the individual health insurance market,” the panel’s chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and ranking member Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said in a statement.

Alexander and Murray said committee staffers will begin preparing this week to “hear from state insurance commissioners, patients, governors, health care experts and insurance companies.”

The hearings will come after the Senate returns from its Labor Day recess, after several failed attempts by the Republican-controlled Congress to repeal Obamacare.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb
