Senate Health Committee To Hold Hearings On Health Care In September

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions announced Tuesday that it will hold hearings on health care during the first week of September.

“This committee will hold hearings beginning the week of September 4th on the actions Congress should take to stabilize and strengthen the individual health insurance market,” the panel’s chairman Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) and ranking member Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) said in a statement.

Alexander and Murray said committee staffers will begin preparing this week to “hear from state insurance commissioners, patients, governors, health care experts and insurance companies.”

The hearings will come after the Senate returns from its Labor Day recess, after several failed attempts by the Republican-controlled Congress to repeal Obamacare.