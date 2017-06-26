TPM Livewire

Senate Democrats Rip GOP’s O’Care Repeal Bill After Bombshell CBO Report

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 26, 2017 6:00 pm

Senate Democrats on Monday read Republicans the riot act over the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which would leave tens of millions uninsured in years to come.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the non-partisan CBO’s analysis a “jaw-dropping report” on a bill he said would impose “higher costs for less care” and leave “tens of millions of Americans left without any insurance.”

“For weeks Senate Republicans tried to tell us that their bill would be better than the House bill,” he said at a press conference. “CBO’s report today makes clear that this bill is every bit as mean.”

According to the CBO’s analysis of the Senate’s Better Care Reconciliation Act, 22 million fewer people would have health insurance by 2026 if the bill was passed, 15 million of whom would lose coverage by 2018.

Schumer said the CBO report “should be the end of the road for Trumpcare,” but added that he expects Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to “attempt to coerce the votes of his reluctant Republican colleagues.”

“Republicans would be wise to read it like a giant stop sign,” he said. “The truth is the Republicans cannot excise the rotten core at the center of their health care bill, no matter what tweaks they add.”

Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) called the bill a “massive giveaway to special interests in the health care industry.”

“Today’s CBO report makes it clearer than ever just how mean Trumpcare is and why,” she said. “This certainly isn’t the way we should be writing a bill that would have so much impact on the health and financial security of people across our country.”

Murray also said she “fully” expects McConnell to “twist arms and cut backroom deals” to corral enough votes to pass the bill.

“I just hope that Republicans who are rightly concerned about the impact Trumpcare would have will stand strong for their constituents, take a close look at the facts on the table, recognize it is time to change course, and drop this Trumpcare once and for all,” she said.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) said the bill would “hit millions of working people and seniors like a wrecking ball.”

“The fact is, cuts of this magnitude will rip through the fabric of American society,” he said. “This is another big step back to the days when health care in America was for the healthy and the wealthy.”

He called the bill “a big, big tax cut at the expense of working people and seniors.”

“It’s an ideological document to please the hard right,” Schumer added. “Unfortunately, it badly hurts the American people.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Reports: Kushner Adds Defense Lawyer To His Team For Federal Russia Probe about 4 hours ago

Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has added a...

Collins: CBO's Score Of Obamacare Repeal Is 'Obviously Not A Positive' about 5 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Thursday said the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office's report that millions...

McConnell: CBO Estimate That Millions Would Lose Coverage Is Actually Good about 5 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday hailed the Congressional Budget Office's analysis...

Senate Democrats Rip GOP's O'Care Repeal Bill After Bombshell CBO Report about 5 hours ago

Senate Democrats on Monday read Republicans the riot act over the Congressional Budget Office's...

Trump Brags He And Indian PM Modi Are 'World Leaders In Social Media' about 5 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday bragged that both he and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.