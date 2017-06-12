TPM Livewire

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH

PIN-IT
Olivier Douliery/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published June 12, 2017 3:14 pm

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio recordings made within the White House during President Donald Trump’s term so far, though Trump appeared to suggest a recording system may exist inside the Oval Office.

“It appears, from a review of Secret Service’s main indices, that there are no records pertaining to your request that are referenced in these indices,” the Secret Service wrote to the Wall Street Journal in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Wall Street Journal in May filed a request for “recordings or transcripts of any recordings” made after Trump’s inauguration.

As the Wall Street Journal noted, while the Secret Service installed recording systems for former presidents John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon, such recordings could also have been created or maintained by other means.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which governs materials subject to the Presidential Records Act (as such recordings would likely be), told the Wall Street Journal that contemporary presidential records are not subject to FOIA requests while the incumbent is in office.

Trump in May appeared to suggest that he recorded his conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.

The White House has since declined to confirm whether or not any such recordings exist, let alone if Trump will release them at any point.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH 9 seconds ago

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio...

Schumer And His Staff Mock Trump's Praise-Filled Cabinet Meeting (VIDEO) 13 minutes ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his staff on Monday recorded a video...

Spicer Evades Questions On When Trump Will Address Elusive Comey 'Tapes' 19 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to specify when President Donald Trump would...

Spicer: 'Premature' To Say If Sessions Should Invoke Executive Privilege 45 minutes ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday declined to say whether he thinks Attorney...

WATCH LIVE: Sean Spicer Gives Daily Press Briefing At 1:30 PM ET about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give the daily press briefing at...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.