TPM Livewire

Cash-Strapped Secret Service Ponied Up For Luxury Toilets On Trump’s Vacation

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published August 25, 2017 10:32 am

The latest expense the Secret Service has had to take on to accommodate President Donald Trump’s luxe life: $7,100 on portable toilets.

USA Today reported Thursday that the agency signed a contract for that amount with Imperial Restrooms for bathroom trailers while Trump was on his “working vacation” at this golf club this month in Bedminster, N.J.

That’s in addition to the $13,500 the agency reportedly spent on golf cart rentals during that same trip, putting the total amount of public funds spent on golf carts this year alone at $60,000, according to the newspaper.

Earlier this week, Secret Service Director Randolph “Tex” Alles told USA Today that his agency is unable to pay at least 1,000 of its agents for overtime work they’ve done to protect Trump and his large family, who are keen on extravagant travel. The agency has already met the cap for salary and overtime pay for the year and can’t shell out any additional funds to agents who are working overtime.

The Secret Service provides protection for 42 people under Trump, including 18 members of his family. Former President Barack Obama had 31 people under Secret Service protection.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Cash-Strapped Secret Service Ponied Up For Luxury Toilets On Trump's Vacation 9 seconds ago

The latest expense the Secret Service has had to take on to accommodate President Donald Trump’s...

Mnuchin Under Fire For Possibly Using Government Plane To Watch Eclipse about 2 hours ago

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is seeking records...

Clapper Wrote ‘Almost Identical’ ‘Beautiful Letter’ To Trump And Clinton about 3 hours ago

After former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called President Donald Trump’s speech during...

Cohn: White House 'Must Do Better' In Condemning White Nationalists about 3 hours ago

Gary Cohn, who leads the White House's National Economic Council, finally spoke out publicly...

White House Rapid Response Director Leaves Trump's Administration about 16 hours ago

The White House's rapid response director left his job on Monday, the latest in...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.