TPM Livewire

Secret Service Has Enough Funding To Perform Duties Through September

PIN-IT
Susan Walsh/AP
By Published August 21, 2017 1:23 pm

The Secret Service announced Monday it has enough funding to protect President Donald Trump, his administration and 18 of Trump’s family members through the end of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.

The announcement came after USA Today reported Monday that the agency has already met the cap for salary and overtime work that was supposed to last the whole year, for over 1,000 of its agents.

The strain is due in part to the size of Trump’s family and how much they travel, USA Today reported.

The Secret Service provides protection for 42 people under Trump, including 18 members of his family. Former President Barack Obama had 31 people under Secret Service’s protection.

The Secret Service has the funding it needs to meet all current mission requirements for the remainder of the fiscal year and compensate employees for overtime within statutory pay caps. The Secret Service estimates that roughly 1,100 employees will work overtime hours in excess of statutory pay caps during calendar year 2017. Our agency experienced a similar situation in calendar year 2016 that resulted in legislation that allowed Secret Service employees to exceed statutory caps on pay,” Director Randolph “Tex” Alles said in a statement released Monday.

He said the department is working with the Department of Homeland Security, the administration and Congress to come up with a “legislative” solution.

Alles has been in talks with some lawmakers about raising the federally mandated salary and overtime compensation cap for agents from $160,000 a year to $187,000, USA Today reported.

The department is also hoping to hire more agents over the next several years to remedy the federal salary and overtime cap mandate. 

Alles combatted USA Today’s reporting, saying the issue is larger than the fact that Trump has a big family that likes to travel. The agency has had issues retaining staff for “nearly a decade.”

“This issue is not one that can be attributed to the current Administration’s protection requirements alone, but rather has been an ongoing issue for nearly a decade due to an overall increase in operational tempo,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Secret Service Has Enough Funding To Perform Duties Through September 9 seconds ago

The Secret Service announced Monday it has enough funding to protect President Donald Trump,...

Breitbart Apologizes For Using Photo Of Soccer Star In Human Trafficking Story 26 minutes ago

Breitbart News apologized for using a photo of soccer star Lukas Podolski on a story...

Gingrich On Trump Getting GOP Support In Congress: Be More Disciplined about 2 hours ago

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich criticized President Donald Trump Monday, saying the President needs...

Ryan Says 'There Is No Moral Relativism' When It Comes To Neo-Nazis about 3 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Monday condemned white nationalists and declared that there...

Collins: 'Too Difficult To Say' Whether Trump Will Be GOP Nominee In 2020 about 3 hours ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Monday said it's too hard to tell whether President...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.