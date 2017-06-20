TPM Livewire

White House: US Sanctions Will Remain Until Russia Vacates Eastern Ukraine

PIN-IT
White House press secretary Sean Spicer speaks during a briefing at the White House, Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published June 20, 2017 2:13 pm

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said the United States will continue to sanction Russia until it stops backing separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“Would the President like to see Russia get out of eastern Ukraine, and does he see Moscow as the aggressor in this conflict?” Reuters reporter Jeff Mason asked Spicer during his daily briefing.

“I think we’ve been clear that yeah, I mean, obviously,” Spicer said. “That’s part of the reason there are sanctions.”

Spicer said the subject “obviously” came up during President Donald Trump’s discussion earlier Tuesday with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

“Until they are out of eastern Ukraine, we’re going to continue to have sanctions on Russia. We believe that that is a part of Ukraine,” Spicer said. “Those sanctions will remain.”

He did not address Russia’s 2014 annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, an act of aggression Trump also appeared to forget about while campaigning for President.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

White House: US Sanctions Will Remain Until Russia Vacates Eastern Ukraine 4 seconds ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said the United States will continue to...

WATCH LIVE: Spicer Gives First On-Camera Briefing In 8 Days At 1:30 PM ET about 1 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is scheduled to give his first on-camera press briefing...

Report: Jared And Ivanka Invited To China, Possibly To Preview Trump Visit about 3 hours ago

Bloomberg reported Tuesday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, that China has invited...

CNN Reporter Acosta: Trump And His Team Are Not 'On The Same Planet' about 4 hours ago

CNN’s senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta does not think President Donald Trump and...

Corker: 'I Cannot Possibly Imagine' Trump Would Fire Special Counsel (VIDEO) about 4 hours ago

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Tuesday said he "cannot possibly imagine" that President Donald...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.