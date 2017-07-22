TPM Livewire

WSJ: Spicer Stole Mini-Fridge From Junior Aides After They Refused To Give It

White House press secretary Sean Spicer listens to a question during the daily press briefing, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
Published July 22, 2017

The beleaguered Sean Spicer suffered his fair share of woes during his six-month tenure as Trump’s press secretary.

One of those woes was being deprived of a mini-fridge when he first started out and being forced to take matters into his own hands, the Wall Street Journal reports.

With nothing to keep his food and drinks cold, Spicer sent an aide over to where several junior research employees worked nearby. The aide asked them to hand over their mini-fridge. They said no.

However, Spicer didn’t join the Navy to get shut down by junior staffers.

The former press secretary waited until nighttime to strike. According to the Journal, a White House official saw Spicer dragging the mini-fridge down the driveway after 8 P.M.

Victory was his.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Cristina Cabrera
Cristina Cabrera is the social media editor at TPM based in New York. Previously, she worked for Vocativ and interned at USA Today and New York 1 News. She received her B.A at NYU. Follow her on Twitter @crismcabrera
