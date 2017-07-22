WSJ: Spicer Stole Mini-Fridge From Junior Aides After They Refused To Give It

The beleaguered Sean Spicer suffered his fair share of woes during his six-month tenure as Trump’s press secretary.

One of those woes was being deprived of a mini-fridge when he first started out and being forced to take matters into his own hands, the Wall Street Journal reports.

With nothing to keep his food and drinks cold, Spicer sent an aide over to where several junior research employees worked nearby. The aide asked them to hand over their mini-fridge. They said no.

However, Spicer didn’t join the Navy to get shut down by junior staffers.

The former press secretary waited until nighttime to strike. According to the Journal, a White House official saw Spicer dragging the mini-fridge down the driveway after 8 P.M.

Victory was his.