TPM Livewire

Spicer Gets Into Spat With Breitbart Over Difference Between A Fence And A Wall

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published May 3, 2017 3:53 pm

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday had a heated exchange with a Breitbart News reporter about precisely what kind of barrier President Donald Trump intends to build on the U.S.-Mexico border — his promised wall or a mere fence.

“Thank you for an opportunity to show you some things,” Spicer said during his daily briefing, and cued up a series of slides featuring different kinds of barriers, to laughter from those in the room. “You asked.”

Spicer said that existing barriers are flawed because they have places “where cars can literally create little things and drive over.”

“This is what exists right now throughout our country,” Spicer said. “You’ve got places that can get burrowed under. That one they’ve cut through.”

He said that Trump’s administration will use “previously deployed and operationally effective designs such as currently deployed steel bollard designs that prioritize agent safety.”

“Just one question about the photos,” Breitbart’s Charlie Spiering asked. “Are those photos of fences or walls?”

“That is called a bollard wall, that is called a levee wall,” Spicer replied, gesturing to the images. “There are various walls that can be built under the legislation that was just passed. It allows us to do that.”

“What is that?” Spiering asked again, interrupting.

“That is called a levee wall on the left,” Spicer said, voice rising. “That is called a bollard wall.”

“So that’s not a wall, it’s a levee wall?” Spiering pressed.

“That’s what it’s actually called. That’s the name of it,” Spicer replied.

“So you’re building fencing, not walls,” Spiering said.

“What we’ve done is taken the tools that we have to replace and if you look at that one in particular, you’ve got a chain-link fence,” Spicer said. “That is literally down there now. We are able to go in there and instead of having a chain-link fence, replace with it that bollard wall.”

“That’s not the wall the President promised, though,” another reporter said.

“You’re basically just telling supporters, the President’s supporters, to be satisfied with this existing tough-guy fencing until he’s ready to build the wall,” Spiering added.

“No, what I’m telling anybody is that the President said he was going to build the wall and he’s doing it,” Spicer said. “That’s what I’m telling you.”

There seems to be some disagreement within the White House as to what constitutes a wall and what constitutes a fence. In April, Department of Homeland Security John Kelly referred to walls and bollard barriers as entirely different types of structure.

“There are places along the border, and I would offer to you, down in the southern Rio Grande valley, where a wall, a concrete wall, makes all the sense in the world,” he told Bloomberg. “There are other places where a see-through wall, say a large bollard, if you will, fence, makes a lot of sense.”

Trump has so far sailed above the controversy by refusing to back down from his campaign pledge of a “big, beautiful” concrete wall, not a fence, along the entire southern border of the United States.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Trump To Sign Order Easing Rule Barring Religious Groups From Political Activity about 1 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Thursday will sign an executive order to make it easier...

GOP Rep. Says It's Hard To Know What Trump Wants When Negotiating about 2 hours ago

Rep. David Brat (R-VA), a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus who was...

With Obama's $400K Speech, Chaffetz To Revive Bill Curbing Presidents' Pensions about 3 hours ago

House Oversight Chair Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on Wednesday said that he will re-introduce a...

Rice Won’t Testify Before Senate Panel's Hearing On Russian Election Meddling about 16 hours ago

Former national security adviser Susan Rice has declined to appear before a Senate Judiciary...

American Medical Association: New ACA Repeal Bill Would Still Do 'Serious Harm' about 18 hours ago

The United States' largest advocacy group for doctors on Wednesday said the latest iteration...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Kristin Salaky
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
Developer
Matt Fortuna
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.