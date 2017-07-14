TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. On Donald Jr.’s Russian Meeting: ‘Nothing Wrong With That’ (VIDEO)

PIN-IT
Andrew Harnik/AP
By Published July 14, 2017 11:03 am

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) said Friday that “there’s nothing wrong with” Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer in June 2016 after being promised dirt on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to aide his father’s campaign.

“I don’t have an issue with it,” he told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota. “Let me take a step back, Alisyn. In politics, if I meet with — whether it’s a citizen or a non-citizen and they give me information or an idea or talk about policy, there’s nothing wrong with that. That’s not a crime.”

“So to have a potential meeting where this source might give you evidence that the DNC was taking money from Russia or that Hillary Clinton was committing a crime, and then once you find out this is a bogus meeting and after 20 minutes you kick them out of the office, I have no problem with what Don Jr. did,” Duffy continued. “And I don’t think any prosecutor would either.”

Multiple complaints to the Federal Election Commission allege the Trump Campaign illegally solicited a contribution from a foreign national — in this case, damaging information about Hillary Clinton — by accepting the meeting.

Friday brought multiple reports that more people were in attendance at the meeting than Donald Trump Jr. has claimed.

“You’re saying, if you got an e-mail saying this comes from the highest level of the Russian government, we have some information for you, you would take that meeting before you called the FBI?” Camerota asked later in the interview.

Duffy, who said there was nothing wrong with the meeting seconds earlier, wavered.

“There’s two distinctions,” he said. “One, there is politics, and legality. I think politically I would go, well, you know what, I might have someone else take that meeting. I might not take that meeting myself. But I might still want the information.”

“You have a family, the Trumps, who have been wildly involved in business in New York,” he continued. “But these aren’t politicos. These are people who have not been involved in politics. And I think you’ve seen through the course of their campaign there’s been some political stumbles. This would probably be one of them.”

“But I don’t think it’s a bad act on the part of Donald Jr. at all,” he concluded.

Watch below via CNN:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

GOP Rep. On Donald Jr.'s Russian Meeting: 'Nothing Wrong With That' (VIDEO) 2 minutes ago

Rep. Sean Duffy (R-WI) said Friday that “there’s nothing wrong with” Donald Trump Jr.'s...

Kobach Says People Who Are Canceling Voter Registration Might Not Be Citizens 20 minutes ago

After the state of Colorado announced it would comply with the White House's bogus...

Tillerson Vents About 'Fragmented' Gov't: 'Not A Highly Disciplined Organization' 35 minutes ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed frustration Thursday at the “fragmented” decision-making processes in...

Trump Data Guru 'Unaware Of Any Russian Involvement' In His Operations about 1 hours ago

The director of the Trump campaign's digital operation on Friday morning said he was...

Conway: Trump-Russia Collusion 'Goalposts Have Been Moved' about 1 hours ago

White House aide Kellyanne Conway accused critics of the Trump administration of moving the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.