Commentator Alleges Fox Retaliated After She Accused Anchor Of Rape

Former Fox News commentator Scottie Nell Hughes on Monday filed a lawsuit against the network, which she accused of retaliating against her after she accused Fox Business host Charles Payne of rape.

In the lawsuit against the network and Payne, Hughes alleged that Fox News “responded with an appalling cruelty” when she told the network that Payne “sexually assaulted and raped” her.

Hughes alleged that Payne “pressured his way” into her New York hotel room in 2013 and “forced her to engage in sexual intercourse against her will” over Hughes’ “clear” and verbal refusal.

“After the rape, Payne’s invitations to Ms. Hughes to appear on Fox shows

increased dramatically,” the lawsuit alleged. “Despite his sexual assault and rape, he managed to coerce Ms. Hughes, his subordinate, into a sexual relationship in exchange for career opportunities and benefits.”

After Hughes terminated that relationship, the lawsuit alleged, she “went from appearing on Fox programs four or five times a week to only appearing five times in total over a ten-month period” and eventually “learned that Fox had blacklisted her.”

Hughes accused Fox News of leaking a story in June about “an alleged affair” between herself and Payne to the National Enquirer.

“In July of 2013, I was raped by Charles Payne,” Hughes said in an interview on Monday with the New York Times. “In July of 2017, I was raped again by Fox News. Since then, I have been living an absolute hell.”

Fox News confirmed in September that Payne would return to the airwaves two months after he was suspended while the network conducted an investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him. Payne denied those allegations.

The network did not respond to TPM’s questions earlier in September on whether Payne had been cleared of the accusations against him, and did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment on Monday.

Allegations of sexual harassment within the network resulted in recent months in the ousters of late CEO Roger Ailes, co-president Bill Shine and star host Bill O’Reilly.

Read Hughes’ lawsuit below:

