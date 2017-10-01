Schumer: Trump Should ‘Roll Up His Sleeves,’ Stop Attacking San Juan Mayor

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Sunday said President Donald Trump should “roll up his sleeves and get to work” on the disaster relief effort on Puerto Rico instead of tweeting attacks on the mayor of San Juan.

“The President, instead of tweeting against the mayor of San Juan, who’s watching her people die and just made a plea for help, ought to roll up his sleeves and get to work here,” Schumer said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“The bottom line is, at least for the first week and a half, the effort has been slow-footed, disorganized and not adequate,” he added. “We need more help.”

Schumer said the response to hurricane devastation on Puerto Rico “has not been a good response.”

“It needs the President to stop calling names, stop downgrading the motives of people who are calling for help, but roll up his sleeves and get to work,” Schumer said. “And by the way, he should have gone to Puerto Rico earlier than two weeks — he’ll go Tuesday, that’s good, but two weeks — after it hit.”