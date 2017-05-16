Citing NYT Report, Schumer Tells Colleagues ‘History Is Watching’

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) took to the Senate floor Tuesday to condemn a report that President Donald Trump had urged then-FBI Director James Comey to stop an investigation into the recently fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“Mr. President, in a week full of revelation after revelation, on a day when we thought things couldn’t get any worse, they have,” he said. “I was shaken by the report in the New York Times that alleged that the President tried to shut down an active FBI investigation into a close political associate. And we are only one day removed from stunning allegations that the President may have divulged classified information to a known adversary.”

He was referring to the Washington Post’s report Monday afternoon that Trump had shared highly classified information with two top Russian officials during a closed-press meeting in the Oval Office.

Flynn was fired on Feb. 13 after revelations that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States. Trump abruptly fired Comey a week ago.

Comey met with Trump on Feb. 14, when Trump made his request, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

“Concerns about our national security, the rule of law, the independence of our nation’s highest law enforcement agencies, are mounting,” Schumer said. “The country is being tested in unprecedented ways. I say to all of my colleagues in the Senate: History is watching. I yield the floor.”

