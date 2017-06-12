TPM Livewire

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich ‘Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?’

PIN-IT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic leadership meet with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 12, 2017 5:01 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election on Monday, calling attacks by some powerful conservative personalities against him “a shameful, shameful ploy.”

Schumer, speaking on the Senate floor, said attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller, the former FBI director appointed by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in mid-May to lead the investigation, “won’t do a thing to deter Director Mueller from finding out the truth.”

Over the weekend and on Monday, conservative heavyweights, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, began attacking Mueller’s impartiality. Ann Coulter, the conservative provocateur, said fired FBI Director James Comey’s acknowledgements to Trump that he wasn’t under investigation had made Mueller’s position unnecessary. Coulter and Gingrich both welcomed Mueller’s appointment at the time.

“Already, former Speaker Gingrich and others have said negative things about Mueller just weeks after praising his selection,” Schumer said. “They know that Mr. Mueller is the man now responsible for following up on Mr. Comey’s testimony, so the hard right is trying to discredit him in advance. They know they can’t debate the facts or the issues or defend the actions of the White House on the merits, so what do they do? They attack the referee and try to besmirch the reputation of someone like Mr. Mueller.”

Schumer added later: “The right must be afraid of what Mr. Mueller’s going to find. I would ask Speaker Gingrich a question: Is he afraid of what Mr. Mueller is going to find out? Is that why he is attacking his reputation? The baseless attacks on former Director Mueller ring hollow.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich 'Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?' 7 seconds ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of...

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller about 1 hours ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH about 2 hours ago

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio...

Schumer And His Staff Mock Trump's Praise-Filled Cabinet Meeting (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his staff on Monday recorded a video...

Spicer Evades Questions On When Trump Will Address Elusive Comey 'Tapes' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to specify when President Donald Trump would...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.