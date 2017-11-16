TPM Livewire

Schumer Postpones Presser After Al Franken Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Tom Williams/CQPHO
By Published November 16, 2017 12:35 pm

A little over an hour after a Los Angeles news anchor accused Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) of sexual misconduct, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) postponed a press conference planned for 12:30 p.m. to talk about the Republican tax cut legislation.

Schumer’s office did not offer an explanation for the postponement of the press conference.

Leeann Tweeden, an anchor on Los Angeles station KABC, on Thursday accused Franken of forcibly kissing her and groping her in 2006 while the two were on a United Service Organizations tour to entertain the troops. Tweeden said that Franken insisted on rehearsing a skit in which the two would kiss until she agreed and then “aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.” She also shared a photo in which Franken is reaching toward her chest while she is asleep.

Franken on Thursday apologized for his behavior but also said he does not recall the incident “the same way.” The alleged incidents occurred before Franken was in office.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann. As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn’t. I shouldn’t have done it,” he said in the statement.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
