Schumer And His Staff Mock Trump’s Praise-Filled Cabinet Meeting (VIDEO)

By Published June 12, 2017 3:02 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his staff on Monday recorded a video mocking President Donald Trump and a bizarre televised portion of his Monday Cabinet meeting during members took turns thanking Trump for the opportunity to serve in his administration.

In the video Schumer shared on Twitter, his staffers took turns praising the senator’s performance on the Sunday shows—and his hair. One staffer copied almost verbatim the words of praise Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, offered the President earlier in the day.

Priebus told Trump, “On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and the blessing that you’ve given us to serve your agenda and the American people.”

Schumer’s staffer told the senator, “Thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda” before the group broke out in laughter.

Watch below:

 

 

