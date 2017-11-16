TPM Livewire

Schumer Calls For Ethics Committee To Probe Franken Allegations

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer of N.Y. talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, after Vice President Mike Pence broke a 50-50 tie to start debating Republican legislation to tear down much of the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published November 16, 2017 1:09 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday afternoon called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated,” Schumer said in a statement. “I hope and expect that the Ethics Committee will fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment.”

Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden on Thursday accused Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her in 2006 while the two were in the Middle East for a United Service Organizations tour.

Franken apologized in a statement on Thursday, but said he remembered the incident differently than Tweeden. The alleged incidents occurred before Frank held public office. Franken has asked for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations. He said he would fully cooperate with a probe.

