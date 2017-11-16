Schumer Calls For Ethics Committee To Probe Franken Allegations

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Thursday afternoon called for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the sexual misconduct allegations against Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

“Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated,” Schumer said in a statement. “I hope and expect that the Ethics Committee will fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment.”

Los Angeles news anchor Leeann Tweeden on Thursday accused Franken of forcibly kissing and groping her in 2006 while the two were in the Middle East for a United Service Organizations tour.

Franken apologized in a statement on Thursday, but said he remembered the incident differently than Tweeden. The alleged incidents occurred before Frank held public office. Franken has asked for the Senate Ethics Committee to investigate the allegations. He said he would fully cooperate with a probe.