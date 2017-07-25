TPM Livewire

Schumer Warns Moderate GOPers Not To Fall For ‘Ruse’ Of Motion To Proceed

PIN-IT
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., meets with reporters on Capitol Hill before President Donald Trump's speech to the nation, in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. Referring to Trump, Schumer said it was amazing in a month how incompetent this administration has been. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published July 25, 2017 12:40 pm

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned the more moderate Republicans in the Senate against voting for a motion to proceed on a health care bill.

“Don’t be fooled by this ruse,” Schumer told Republican senators who have opposed the deep cuts to Medicaid in the Senate replacement bill.

The minority leader acknowledged an emerging plan from Senate GOP leadership: pass a “skinny repeal” bill in the Senate that only strips a few aspects of Obamacare in order to push the Senate into a conference with the House. Schumer argued that the final bill could then make deep cuts to Medicaid and cut taxes for the wealthy, hurting  millions of Americans.

He argued that voting to proceed on the bill is a “permission slip” for Republicans to gut Obamacare without a proper replacement.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schumer Warns Moderate GOPers Not To Fall For 'Ruse' Of Motion To Proceed 5 seconds ago

In a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)...

Collins Caught On Hot Mic Calling GOP Rep. 'So Unattractive, It's Unbelievable' 10 minutes ago

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) on Tuesday was caught on microphone disparaging the looks of a...

Scaramucci Rails Against ‘Leaking’ Of Info That He Told A Reporter 18 minutes ago

Shortly after telling a reporter that he planned on firing assistant White House press...

McConnell Urges GOPers To 'Seize The Moment' And Vote For O'Care Repeal 20 minutes ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday urged Republican senators to vote later...

Cruz Signals Support For 'Skinny Repeal' That Only Kills O'Care Mandates 20 minutes ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has at various points over the past few months threatened...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.