Schiff: Trump’s Team Is Using ‘Scorched Earth’ Tactics To Undermine Mueller

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published June 18, 2017 10:03 am

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump’s team is using “scorched earth” tactics to undermine anything Robert Mueller discovers as special counsel overseeing the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The President wants to take down Bob Mueller. His lawyer wants to take down Bob Mueller,” Schiff said on ABC News’ “This Week.”

He said “the question is why.”

“I think the answer is they want to lay the foundation to discredit whatever Bob Mueller comes up with,” Schiff said. “They’re essentially engaging in a scorched earth litigation strategy that is beginning with trying to discredit the prosecutor.”

He said Mueller was “just getting started.”

“I don’t think we should acquiesce in the besmirchment of this good man,” Schiff said. “We ought to let him do his job.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Schiff: Trump's Team Is Using 'Scorched Earth' Tactics To Undermine Mueller

