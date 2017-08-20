TPM Livewire

Schiff: Trump Needs ‘Some More Adults In The Room,’ Not Miller Or Gorka

PIN-IT
Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published August 20, 2017 10:07 am

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump needs the “very best people around him in the White House” in the wake of Steve Bannon’s departure as Trump’s chief strategist.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Schiff said there is “a broadening recognition that there are some serious issues with our President that aren’t going to go away, that aren’t going to get better, and indeed with the pressures of the job may very well get worse.”

“And I think for that reason at a minimum we need the very best people around him in the White House,” Schiff said. “And that means not people like Bannon, not people like Miller, not people like Gorka, but rather some more adults in the room.”

Bannon ended his tenure as chief White House strategist on Friday.

Schiff said he “certainly” thinks “there’s an issue with the President’s capability.”

“There’s some attribute of his character that makes him seemingly incapable of introspection and a broad understanding of what the country really needs,” he said. “I don’t understand why, but I do recognize what a serious problem it is.”

Schiff said he doesn’t think it “makes a lot of sense to focus on the 25th Amendment,” which allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to temporarily remove a President who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“I don’t think we’re at a point of thinking about the 25th Amendment. You know, for one thing, this is something that the vice president and cabinet would need to come together on,” he said. “I do think it means that we have to put real constraints on this President.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: White House To Disband Federal Climate Change Advisory Panel 24 minutes ago

President Donald Trump's administration decided to disband a federal advisory committee on climate change,...

Bannon: GOPers Will Be 'One Big Happy Family' If They Line Up Behind Trump about 3 hours ago

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon on Saturday said the Republican Party will...

Former Trump Aide Says Bannon's WH Departure Was 'Not Personal To Him' about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump's former deputy campaign manager David Bossie on Sunday said ousted chief...

Jeh Johnson: Confederate Statues Are Now 'Rallying Points' For Hate Groups about 5 hours ago

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson on Sunday said that Confederate monuments are becoming...

Schiff: Trump Needs 'Some More Adults In The Room,' Not Miller Or Gorka about 5 hours ago

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump needs the "very best...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.