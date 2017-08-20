Schiff: Trump Needs ‘Some More Adults In The Room,’ Not Miller Or Gorka

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Sunday said President Donald Trump needs the “very best people around him in the White House” in the wake of Steve Bannon’s departure as Trump’s chief strategist.

Speaking on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Schiff said there is “a broadening recognition that there are some serious issues with our President that aren’t going to go away, that aren’t going to get better, and indeed with the pressures of the job may very well get worse.”

“And I think for that reason at a minimum we need the very best people around him in the White House,” Schiff said. “And that means not people like Bannon, not people like Miller, not people like Gorka, but rather some more adults in the room.”

Bannon ended his tenure as chief White House strategist on Friday.

Schiff said he “certainly” thinks “there’s an issue with the President’s capability.”

“There’s some attribute of his character that makes him seemingly incapable of introspection and a broad understanding of what the country really needs,” he said. “I don’t understand why, but I do recognize what a serious problem it is.”

Schiff said he doesn’t think it “makes a lot of sense to focus on the 25th Amendment,” which allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to temporarily remove a President who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

“I don’t think we’re at a point of thinking about the 25th Amendment. You know, for one thing, this is something that the vice president and cabinet would need to come together on,” he said. “I do think it means that we have to put real constraints on this President.”