Schiff: ‘Another Deeply Disturbing Fact’ Revealed In Trump Jr. Meeting

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Friday that reports that a former Soviet counterintelligence officer joined a June 2016 meeting between a Russian lawyer and members of the Trump campaign “adds another deeply disturbing fact about this secret meeting.”

“Today’s report that a former Russian counter-intelligence officer was also present during the meeting with Donald Trump, Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, if accurate, adds another deeply disturbing fact about this secret meeting,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said in a statement.

He added: “Similarly, reports that Jared Kushner had to twice amend his security clearance forms, only recently acknowledging this pivotal meeting, should cause his clearance to be reviewed — and if he was not perfectly candid — immediately revoked.”

The former counterintelligence officer to whom Schiff referred is Rinat Akhmetshin, now a lobbyist, who confirmed to the Associated Press Friday that he was in the meeting with Veselnitskaya, Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. NBC News first reported Akhmetshin’s attendance Friday, but did not name him.

According to emails released by Trump Jr. on Tuesday in anticipation of a New York Times story on the same messages, he and the top Trump campaign aides attended the meeting after being promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton as part of a Russian government effort to help his father’s campaign.

In an interview with MSNBC Friday, Schiff added that Akhmetshin “provides yet another conduit back to the Kremlin.”

Read Schiff’s full statement below: