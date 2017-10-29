Schiff: Mueller Likely Filed Charges Against Either Flynn Or Manafort

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said that special counsel Robert Mueller likely filed charges against either President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn or Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

CNN reported Friday night that Mueller filed the first charges in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign and administration’s dealings with Russia.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff said those charges were likely against “either Mike Flynn or Paul Manafort,” respectively Trump’s former national security adviser and former campaign chairman.

He said his theory was based on “press reporting.”

“We haven’t been informed of who it is, and I don’t think it would been appropriate for Bob Mueller to tell us,” Schiff said.

Asked whether he thinks Trump is under investigation, he said, “I can’t answer that one way or the other.”

“You wouldn’t know whether Robert Mueller is investigating the President?” George Stephanopoulos pressed.

“I can’t comment on that at all,” Schiff said.

He said Trump’s presidential pardon power is not as “absolute as people have been suggesting.”

“The President cannot pardon people if it’s an effort to obstruct justice,” he said, “if it’s an effort to prevent Bob Mueller or others from learning about the President’s own conduct.”