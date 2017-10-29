TPM Livewire

Schiff: Mueller Likely Filed Charges Against Either Flynn Or Manafort

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, meets with reporters to discuss the process for investigating whether or how Russia influenced the presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. House Intelligence chairman Devin Nunes said earlier that Congress should not begin a McCarthy-style investigation based on news reports that a few Americans with ties to President Donald Trump had contacted Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published October 29, 2017 12:13 pm

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, on Sunday said that special counsel Robert Mueller likely filed charges against either President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Mike Flynn or Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

CNN reported Friday night that Mueller filed the first charges in his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and the Trump campaign and administration’s dealings with Russia.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Schiff said those charges were likely against “either Mike Flynn or Paul Manafort,” respectively Trump’s former national security adviser and former campaign chairman.

He said his theory was based on “press reporting.”

“We haven’t been informed of who it is, and I don’t think it would been appropriate for Bob Mueller to tell us,” Schiff said.

Asked whether he thinks Trump is under investigation, he said, “I can’t answer that one way or the other.”

“You wouldn’t know whether Robert Mueller is investigating the President?” George Stephanopoulos pressed.

“I can’t comment on that at all,” Schiff said.

He said Trump’s presidential pardon power is not as “absolute as people have been suggesting.”

“The President cannot pardon people if it’s an effort to obstruct justice,” he said, “if it’s an effort to prevent Bob Mueller or others from learning about the President’s own conduct.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
