Schiff: It’s ‘Comical’ That Trump Says He Doesn’t Watch TV

The President took to Twitter again Wednesday morning to reassure the public that the White House is “functioning perfectly” and that he has “very little time” to keep up with the news on TV.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee doesn’t buy it.

“There is no evidence, I think, that this White House is functioning normally,” Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on MSNBC. “All the evidence is quite to the contrary in terms of the tremendous dysfunction in the administration. That is largely the President’s own making. In the national security and foreign policy area that I do so much work in, you constantly have conflicting signals sent out about what the policy of the United States is.”

Schiff pointed to President Donald Trump’s comments following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he said the two world leaders didn’t discuss sanctions, and then “within 24 to 48 hours you have his own press secretary basically saying that is not true,” Schiff said. “You could come up with any number of examples of this, both in terms of foreign policy as well as domestic policy.”

He also said it may be the President’s most “comical” statement yet to suggest that he doesn’t have time for TV.

“It seems like he doesn’t have time for anything else, given the constant attacks he’s making against people who are TV hosts, some of the most pernicious attacks. So, really hard to take these most recent tweets and statements very seriously,” he said.