Schiff: Comey Statement ‘Confirms A Host Of Troubling Allegations’

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared testimony “confirms a host of troubling allegations concerning the President’s conduct.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee, before which Comey will testify Thursday, released Comey’s written opening statement to the committee Wednesday.

Among other things, Comey confirms in the statement that Trump pressured him in a one-on-one meeting to drop the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and that Trump asked him for his “loyalty.”

Trump also asked Comey if he wanted to keep his job, despite previously telling Comey that he wanted him to stay in the position. Comey said that exchange seemed to be, “at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship.”

Comey also said Trump had “asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud,’” referring to the federal investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

Read Schiff’s response to Comey’s statement below: