TPM Livewire

Schiff: Comey Statement ‘Confirms A Host Of Troubling Allegations’

PIN-IT
Michael Bonfigli, The Christian Science Monitor
By Published June 7, 2017 3:45 pm

The ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee said Wednesday that fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared testimony “confirms a host of troubling allegations concerning the President’s conduct.”

The Senate Intelligence Committee, before which Comey will testify Thursday, released Comey’s written opening statement to the committee Wednesday.

Among other things, Comey confirms in the statement that Trump pressured him in a one-on-one meeting to drop the federal investigation into ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and that Trump asked him for his “loyalty.”

Trump also asked Comey if he wanted to keep his job, despite previously telling Comey that he wanted him to stay in the position. Comey said that exchange seemed to be, “at least in part, an effort to have me ask for my job and create some sort of patronage relationship.”

Comey also said Trump had “asked what we could do to ‘lift the cloud,’” referring to the federal investigation into his campaign’s possible collusion with Russia.

Read Schiff’s response to Comey’s statement below:

“Former FBI Director Comey’s written testimony confirms a host of troubling allegations concerning the President’s conduct. Two stand out: The President sought to obtain a pledge of loyalty from the Director of the FBI during a conversation that centered on whether the Director would be able to keep his job. And second, the President effectively asked the Director to drop the investigation of his former National Security Advisor. Congress must now determine whether the Director’s refusal to do either – or any other motivation to interfere with or obstruct any part of the Russia investigation – led ultimately to Comey’s firing. 

“Director Comey was right to be concerned that the President was trying to form a patronage relationship with him, in which the Director would guarantee loyalty in exchange for job security. Had the Director agreed to do so would have been antithetical to the independence of his agency; that he did not, does not mitigate the unethical nature of the President’s request. The fact that this request, and the subsequent effort to have the Director drop the Flynn case, were made after the President excused everyone else from the room, strongly indicates that the President was more than aware of the illegitimacy of such demands. 

“Finally, it is not the Director’s job to lift the cloud of suspicion over the President’s conduct or that of his associates. The request by the President to do so – not unlike the allegations of analogous requests to Directors Rogers and Coats – represents yet another improper effort to coerce the intelligence agencies to do public relations for the White House and to undermine the independence and integrity of the intelligence community.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Ryan's Spin: Nothing We Haven't Heard Before In Comey's Released Testimony about 2 hours ago

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Wednesday tried to play down fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

Trump Lawyer Says President 'Totally Vindicated' By Comey Testimony about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer on Wednesday responded to fired FBI Director James Comey’s...

RNC Tries To Spin Comey Testimony: This Proves Trump Right! about 4 hours ago

The Republican National Committee on Wednesday tried to spin fired FBI Director James Comey’s prepared remarks...

For Second Day, White House Won't Say Sessions Has Trump's Confidence about 4 hours ago

The White House on Wednesday refused again to say whether the attorney general had...

White House: Timing Of Released Comey Testimony Is 'A Little Bit Interesting' about 5 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday appeared to question the timing...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.